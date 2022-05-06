UMB Bank N A MO Buys 4,124 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

