UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.50 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $168.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.