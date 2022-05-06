UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $380.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

