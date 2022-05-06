UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

