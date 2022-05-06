UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

