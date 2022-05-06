UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $101.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

