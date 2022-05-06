UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.47% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.90 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

