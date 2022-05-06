UMB Bank N A MO Takes $6.17 Million Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMO. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,641,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,838,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFMO opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.