UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

