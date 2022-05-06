UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

