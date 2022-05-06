unFederalReserve Trading Down 19.6% This Week (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. unFederalReserve has a market cap of $4.15 million and $467,600.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About unFederalReserve

unFederalReserve is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 441,402,787 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

