Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.69 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $17.07 million and $16.69 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00011150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00158015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00029315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00332642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.