United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.28.

UMC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

