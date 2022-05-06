United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces $1.52 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.67.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

