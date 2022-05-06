United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

UPS stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

