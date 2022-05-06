United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $179.68, but opened at $189.80. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $182.57, with a volume of 643 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,460. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

