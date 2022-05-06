UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $490.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

