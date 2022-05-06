Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
