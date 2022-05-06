Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.