Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of ULH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,038. The firm has a market cap of $630.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

