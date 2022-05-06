Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $23.11. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 288 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $627.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

