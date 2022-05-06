Unslashed Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,555.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $17,555.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00172902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00222722 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00487667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,979.73 or 1.99390088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

