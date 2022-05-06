Urban Edge Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 156.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

UE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after buying an additional 722,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

