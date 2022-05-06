urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

