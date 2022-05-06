Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,979.19 or 0.99988967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

