USDK Market Cap Reaches $28.49 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $54.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00223991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00219023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00478241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039749 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,868.97 or 1.99786624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

