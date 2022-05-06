V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $76.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,751. V.F. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

