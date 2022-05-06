Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.08 billion. Vale posted sales of $16.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full year sales of $53.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.33 billion to $54.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.67 billion to $49.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. 41,883,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,319,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

