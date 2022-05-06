Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VSS opened at $112.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

