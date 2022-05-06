Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

