Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.40. 2,374,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.