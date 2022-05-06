Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.40. 2,374,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

