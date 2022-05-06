Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.