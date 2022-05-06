Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 281,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 71,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

