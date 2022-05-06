Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

