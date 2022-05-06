Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. 5,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

