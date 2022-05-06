Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,573. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

