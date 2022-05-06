Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Aufman Associates Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.00. 325,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,550. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

