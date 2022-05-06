Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 59,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 319,634 shares.The stock last traded at $156.06 and had previously closed at $153.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

