Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

VAPO stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.