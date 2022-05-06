Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The company has a market cap of £7.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.68. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.12).

Vast Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

