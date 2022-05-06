VeChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $346.95 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $346.95 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007736 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.