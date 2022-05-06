Vega Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $48.48 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00008206 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $48.48 million and $2.77 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,969.54 or 0.99976238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 16,421,998 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

