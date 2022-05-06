Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.54. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 269 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

