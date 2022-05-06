Venus Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00020933 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $91.75 million and $12.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,020.51 or 1.00024072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.