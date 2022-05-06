Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $497.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

