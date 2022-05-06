Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Verano has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

