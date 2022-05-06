VeriCoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $139,210.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.62 or 1.00062973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,009,847 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.