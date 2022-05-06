VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $170.88

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.88 and last traded at $171.12, with a volume of 1623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

