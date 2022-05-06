Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA stock remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,146. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

