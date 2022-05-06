Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 666,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 123,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

